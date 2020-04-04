Beth Hillel members host home virtual Pesach Seders

Lucy Letven’s grandmother, Esther and her husband, Marvin are hosting 25 for the family Passover Seder this year, but there won’t be too many dishes to wash as they will be utilizing Zoom to gather with family from 11 locations around the country.
“We decided do to this as Passover is an important time in our family when we celebrate our Jewish traditions while being together for meal,” she said. “My niece and her family who live in Fairfax, VA have not been able to participate in our Seders so this will be the first time to have them at our Seder. Our daughter and her partner, John, who live in Brooklyn are rarely able to be with us, so this year we’ll have family joining us who are normally not able to do so.”
Esther is still working out logistics with assigning various roles in the Seder to those attending so everyone can help lead.
“This year the food will be on everyone’s own,” she said. “We are encouraging each location to have their own traditional food for the Seder if they are able. Otherwise, the leader for that section of the Seder will display the food and read the related prayer for the group.”
Another family turns to Zoom
Nathaniel and Evelyn Lepp expected to have a small Passover Seder in their home this year, but never expected it to be just the two of them. That is until their granddaughter Haley, in Berkeley, CA presented them with the idea of hosting a virtual Passover Seder this year so their family in 4 states and one foreign country could participate.
“We had been using Zoom with our family almost every day for the past few weeks so we understood that Zoom could make this possible,” said Nathaniel.
After sending out a Virtual Passover Reflections page to family garnering interest, it was unanimous, and all wanted to do it. The family Seder will take place Thursday at 3 p.m. Kenosha time to accommodate the various time zones.
“The page also discussed what to have ready for the Seder plate, like the food symbols: matzos, shank bone, roasted egg, moror (bitter herbs), charoset and karpas (parsley) for spring,” said Evelyn. “Next we got together to create a shortened form of our old Manischewitz Haggadah. It had to be shortened as we only have 40 minutes on Zoom.”
Utilizing various texts and webinars, the couple condensed the Haggadah reading to 7 pages which will be emailed to family members.
“We sent four illustrated Passover dinner recipes to our family: Haystack Macaroons, Passover Mandelbrodt, Potato Kugelettes and Matzo Balls,” said Evelyn. “we will only be preparing the traditional food symbols for the Seder plate and after the Seder will each be eating our own dinners at home. We would guess we would mostly be eating some of the same traditional foods that are available to make.”
While logistically, it is a challenge, Nathaniel said that it is fun to plan and is thinking of some whimsical touches for family participation.
“We think the ways of being apart this year will actually have kept our family closer together,” he said. “We are thankful that the challenge this year cannot stop us from having a Passover Seder.”
