Beth Hillel members host home virtual Pesach Seders

Lucy Letven’s grandmother, Esther and her husband, Marvin are hosting 25 for the family Passover Seder this year, but there won’t be too many dishes to wash as they will be utilizing Zoom to gather with family from 11 locations around the country.

“We decided do to this as Passover is an important time in our family when we celebrate our Jewish traditions while being together for meal,” she said. “My niece and her family who live in Fairfax, VA have not been able to participate in our Seders so this will be the first time to have them at our Seder. Our daughter and her partner, John, who live in Brooklyn are rarely able to be with us, so this year we’ll have family joining us who are normally not able to do so.”

Esther is still working out logistics with assigning various roles in the Seder to those attending so everyone can help lead.

“This year the food will be on everyone’s own,” she said. “We are encouraging each location to have their own traditional food for the Seder if they are able. Otherwise, the leader for that section of the Seder will display the food and read the related prayer for the group.”

Another family turns to Zoom