Building Bridges Now: Visiting Scholar in Residence to lead dialogue series in Kenosha

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“We are involved with CUSH, prayer vigils after shootings and we have a group of women that meet periodically with women from the Albanian mosque,” he said. “I think this is important work as we are in the age where there is a lot of polarization in our society. A lot of those who may have been on the margins may be further marginalized and this program specifically helps with relationships and to build bridges as faith communities. It also helps that the person teaching this is an Episcopal priest and I am taking a class with him as part of a degree I am working on from the Kaleidoscope Institute under the LA Diocese umbrella. That was a good selling point.”

Relearning how to have a conversation

According to Professor Kara Baylor, Director of the Center for Faith and Spirituality, Campus Ministries and Congregational Relations at Carthage College, the U.S. is a divided country and has lost the art of having conversation that focuses on the issues and doesn’t become personal attacks.