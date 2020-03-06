Building Bridges Now: Visiting Scholar in Residence to lead dialogue series in Kenosha

As the founder and executive director of the Kaleidoscope Institute, the Rev. Dr. Eric H. F. Law works nationwide to open lines of communication to aid communities and churches Building Bridges Now.
He will be coming to Kenosha March 19-22, through the Interfaith Scholar in Residence program. He will lead a series of sessions at Carthage College, Beth Hillel Temple, First United Methodist Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and the Albanian Mosque.
Topics will include Race and Children, Race and Privilege, Black Lives Matter, Race and Immigration, Stop and Frisk, Stand your Ground and more.
A consultant and trainer for more than 25 years, Law has spent the past 26 years working with the members of the Roman Catholic, Episcopal, United Methodist, Presbyterian, American Baptist, United Church of Christ and Lutheran churches in the U.S., Canada, Asia, Australia and Europe.
His Building Bridges Now dialogue sessions will be open to the public and are intended to be a cohesive program inviting participants to commit to recurring sessions.
Opening up ‘graceful dialogue’
Rabbi Dena Feingold said she hopes the series will set the Kenosha Interfaith committee on a good path, in terms of being able to dialogue with one another, and sets a tone where attendees can discuss challenging issues without becoming argumentative.
“Dr. Law specializes in communities that are in crisis. He was brought in to Los Angeles after the riots and helped to calm things down,” said Feingold. “We aren’t really in that situation here, but with shootings and other incidents going on, there is a need for gracious dialogue, and we are all feeling the urgency.”
According to Feingold, Law is a recognized face in the arena of graceful dialogue amid those with different perspectives, passions and experiences in often hot topics.
“I actually didn’t know Dr. Law, but all the other clergy knew of him,” she said. “Also, Rabbi Remson, who recently passed away, knew about him through his interim ministry network that brings together rabbis, pastors and priests who do interim work and go to congregations in transition and help them for a short time. Rabbi Remson did that in the Jewish community so he was much aware of Dr Eric Law from that.
“Also, Fr. Matthew Buterbaugh from St. Matthew’s knew of him as Dr. Law is Episcopalian. He just seemed like the logical person to invite to get at the question about why society is so polarized today and how to discuss these issues in a civil and productive way. He seemed like the perfect person for that.”
St. Matthew’s ecumenical work
This is the first year St. Matthew’s is involved in the Scholar in Residence Program, though as a congregation, it have done quite a bit of interfaith and ecumenical work, explained Buterbaugh.
“We are involved with CUSH, prayer vigils after shootings and we have a group of women that meet periodically with women from the Albanian mosque,” he said. “I think this is important work as we are in the age where there is a lot of polarization in our society. A lot of those who may have been on the margins may be further marginalized and this program specifically helps with relationships and to build bridges as faith communities. It also helps that the person teaching this is an Episcopal priest and I am taking a class with him as part of a degree I am working on from the Kaleidoscope Institute under the LA Diocese umbrella. That was a good selling point.”
Relearning how to have a conversation
According to Professor Kara Baylor, Director of the Center for Faith and Spirituality, Campus Ministries and Congregational Relations at Carthage College, the U.S. is a divided country and has lost the art of having conversation that focuses on the issues and doesn’t become personal attacks.
“For us all to live together, respect one another, and find solutions to what is broken in our world, we have to listen to one another and work together. Dr. Eric Law has expertise in the areas of conflict resolution and creating conversation spaces where we can once again hear one another,” she explained. “He worked with faith communities about the riots in LA and has created a curriculum that can help bridge the gap between our national divide.
“I hope people from Kenosha and Racine and the surrounding areas will come and be a part of learning more about the Building Bridges Now curriculum and will participate in more than one conversation. I also hope that people will come to be a part of a conversation about a topic when they truly don’t feel like they understand the argument on the other side. They may not have their mind changed, but I hope they can listen and be heard, show respect and be respected and see that we still have more in common as people who live in this community.”
Facing down the climate of fear
The climate of fear and hatred and the xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic rhetoric has been nurtured by the mainstream media, conspiracy theorists, religious leaders and politicians explained Dr. Fatih Harpci, assistant professor of religion at Carthage College.
“All types of racism, bigotry, and prejudice show our world is growing more separated every single day, and the Kenosha community is not fully immune to such a disease,” she said. “Splitting people apart and dehumanizing particular individuals or groups already has and will have consequences. In such an atmosphere, what Dr. Eric Law will be offering to the Kenosha residents is truly remarkable.”
Interfaith studies, particularly Christian-Muslim relations is a significant part of Harpci’s research at Carthage and coincides with the college’s goal to bridge ideologies appreciation and understanding.
“The subject matters Dr. Law will be exploring Kenosha, such as race, immigration, Christian privilege, us & them, and so on underlines the fact that our nation and Kenosha community needs interfaith leaders with the necessary knowledge and skills to build bridges across difference, not to build walls or barriers. We need to be reminded of our common human identity. We may have different religions, different languages or skin colors, but we all belong to one human race. That is exactly what interfaith work aims to achieve: creating a human picture of the other.”
Intercultural competencies
Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt, pastor of First United Methodist Church said Dr. Law has worked with intercultural competencies and guiding the United Methodist Church in its diverse population.
“He also works with churches to look outward using their competencies or as he speaks of it, their currencies,” she said. “Dr. Law believes in mutual invitational conversation where all voices are heard. Of hearing from all, not just those who find it easy to speak, he believes great wisdom is shared and gained.”
Patterson-Sumwalt hopes that attendees will gain a deeper appreciation for those coming from different perspectives, leading to new ways of engaging in difficult conversations.
“Through Dr. Law’s presentations, I believe our individual perspectives can be broadened and our communal relationships can be strengthened,” she said. “The weekend provides a wonderful opportunity to visit different houses of worship and even to worship in those settings.”