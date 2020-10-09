 Skip to main content
Care Net Family Resource Center names new executive director
Alycia Johnson has been named the new Director of Care Net Family Resource Center in Kenosha and Racine.

In June, when municipalities in Wisconsin were slowly coming back after the COVID-19 shutdown, Alycia Johnson was named the new Director of Care Net Family Resource Center in Kenosha and Racine.

She replaces Jacqueline Niccolai, who is now a Pro Life Advocate at Wisconsin Right to Life.

Johnson is a social worker with a heart to reach and build families throughout the United States. She has 10 years working in family resource centers, adoption agencies, home visiting with pregnant women, and creating a non-profit to provide a home for teenage mothers.

In her spare time, she also helps manage, write, and edit for a magazine for young adult women.

Prior to serving Care Net, Johnson was the director of Evangelical Child and Family Agency in Waukesha where she also served as a social worker.

“I worked with women and built programming in SE WI and did home visits with pregnancy women, helped with adoptions and went to the hospital when they gave birth and connected them with community resources in whatever county they were in,” she said. “I Loved what I did.”

Relaunching after the pandemic

Johnson looks forward to growing their ministry and relaunching the center after the pandemic. The resource center began 30 years ago when a group of five local pastors collaborated to create a safe place for women facing the challenges of unplanned pregnancies.

The Center’s mission is the same today as it was when it began: “To provide a sanctuary for the abortion vulnerable woman and her unborn child. All services are free and confidential.

Care Net FRC offers supportive peer counseling, parenting classes and material support.”

The organization is governed through board members, staff and volunteers and operates as an evangelical, faith-based organization. To meet the needs of families during the pandemic, Johnson said they offered a no contact delivery program where women would call, and Care Net staff or volunteers would drop off diapers and baby wipes at a client’s home rather than have them come to the center.

“With the riots and everything, women were so fearful to come here, especially since our facility is on the block that was in the middle of the riots. One of the buildings on our block had a fire,” said Johnson. “It made sense to bring supplies to the families so they wouldn’t have to be afraid.”

Despite the civil unrest, Johnson said she was grateful for community volunteers who stepped up and boarded up their windows after the rioting began.

“I had come in one day and there were people looking for the director and said they wanted to save our center by boarding up the windows and did I mind,” she explained. “I was grateful to them for their help.”

Tests, classes still in their plans

While the Center typically offers pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, as well as classes for new parents, Johnson said there is not currently any ultrasounds being done due to needing a new ultrasound director.

“We are in the process of hiring a new person to oversee and relaunch the program so women can be seen again,” she said. “We are also revamping our parenting program and looking to an online model and testing that. What will happen is we will give them access to Bright Course where they can choose what parenting course they need. We can monitor their progress and they can access through a website on their phone or computer. They will get credits for the baby shop and they can use them to buy supplies like clothes, diapers, and other baby items.”

The Earn While You Learn Program consists of pregnancy and parenting classes. Johnson said they can help parents choose the class that is right for them. Enrollment for the classes is open to those whose children are under two years of age.

Currently, pregnancy testing is available through appointment only and women interested in free testing are asked to call or request an appointment through their website.

Johnson wants women to understand that there are many options with an unplanned pregnancy than abortion and they will help walk alongside women to carefully consider options such as open adoption, partially open or confidential adoptions.

“Our newest big focus is trying to concentrate on family and bringing the family together; mom, dad, grandparents, sisters, brothers and to ensure their whole community is supported,” she explained. “We want them to be set up for success in the long term and we will be partnering with another community resource to plug into parenting and marriage classes. We are also trying to help them with co-parenting and finding a group willing to work with us. We have a lot of things coming up in our relaunch of the center.”

Message from the outgoing director

Jacqueline Niccolai enjoyed serving Care Net and began her work in the Pro-Life movement after an unexpected pregnancy and a failed marriage. She started working in the cosmetology field but felt God calling her to minister to women experiencing unplanned pregnancies. She applied for Director Care Net as Director of Client Services.

“I was in love. I was hired for the job quickly. I researched and learned from the top pregnancy centers in the country and implemented their best practices in the center,” she said. “Counseling women and helping them build a strong better life was living my dream. The current Executive Director, at the time, was being called elsewhere and I was asked to fill the role. He taught me well. We spent a lot of time talking and he taught me everything he knew. I’m grateful to him and all he gave to me.”

In just a couple of months, Niccolai had performed more than 40 pregnancy tests and through counseling the women, learned that all the women who intended on ending their pregnancies through abortion, never wanted an abortion at all.

“My mind was blown away and my heart ached. Had the pro-choice movement really fooled people into thinking abortion is a choice? Each woman said to me that ‘she had to have one or else,’” explained Niccolai. “Client by client, I worked with my team and did everything we can do to eliminate the barriers for these women to have their babies and live a better life. Of the forty plus women I met with, every one of them had their baby, except for two.”

After the women gave birth, Niccolai said many enrolled into college, gained meaningful employment, graduated high school, moved into new apartments and completed substance abuse counseling and remained clean and sober since.

“This movement is about changing the lives of women so they can experience an abundant life and everything it has to offer,” she said, “This began my campaign of ‘We don’t exist to save babies. If we can save her, she will save her baby.’”

Niccolai credits Care Net with preparing her for her work at Wisconsin Right to Life and added that together with Care Net and other pregnancy help centers, they are changing hearts and minds all over the state of Wisconsin and the country.

“God has always had a plan for how I would serve my days on earth. Everything he has put in front of me was preparing me to be a part of this movement. I believe we will be a pro-life nation once again,” she said. “I see hearts being changed and because of people who believe in what we are doing, we are accomplishing the impossible. Life will win because love conquers all.”

For more information

Care Net Family Resource Center

https://www.carenetfamilyresources.org

6105 22nd Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-658-2555

