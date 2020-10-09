Care Net Family Resource Center names new executive director

In June, when municipalities in Wisconsin were slowly coming back after the COVID-19 shutdown, Alycia Johnson was named the new Director of Care Net Family Resource Center in Kenosha and Racine.
She replaces Jacqueline Niccolai, who is now a Pro Life Advocate at Wisconsin Right to Life.
Johnson is a social worker with a heart to reach and build families throughout the United States. She has 10 years working in family resource centers, adoption agencies, home visiting with pregnant women, and creating a non-profit to provide a home for teenage mothers.
In her spare time, she also helps manage, write, and edit for a magazine for young adult women.
Prior to serving Care Net, Johnson was the director of Evangelical Child and Family Agency in Waukesha where she also served as a social worker.
“I worked with women and built programming in SE WI and did home visits with pregnancy women, helped with adoptions and went to the hospital when they gave birth and connected them with community resources in whatever county they were in,” she said. “I Loved what I did.”
Relaunching after the pandemic
Johnson looks forward to growing their ministry and relaunching the center after the pandemic. The resource center began 30 years ago when a group of five local pastors collaborated to create a safe place for women facing the challenges of unplanned pregnancies.
The Center’s mission is the same today as it was when it began: “To provide a sanctuary for the abortion vulnerable woman and her unborn child. All services are free and confidential.
Care Net FRC offers supportive peer counseling, parenting classes and material support.”
The organization is governed through board members, staff and volunteers and operates as an evangelical, faith-based organization. To meet the needs of families during the pandemic, Johnson said they offered a no contact delivery program where women would call, and Care Net staff or volunteers would drop off diapers and baby wipes at a client’s home rather than have them come to the center.
“With the riots and everything, women were so fearful to come here, especially since our facility is on the block that was in the middle of the riots. One of the buildings on our block had a fire,” said Johnson. “It made sense to bring supplies to the families so they wouldn’t have to be afraid.”
Despite the civil unrest, Johnson said she was grateful for community volunteers who stepped up and boarded up their windows after the rioting began.
“I had come in one day and there were people looking for the director and said they wanted to save our center by boarding up the windows and did I mind,” she explained. “I was grateful to them for their help.”
Tests, classes still in their plans
While the Center typically offers pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, as well as classes for new parents, Johnson said there is not currently any ultrasounds being done due to needing a new ultrasound director.
“We are in the process of hiring a new person to oversee and relaunch the program so women can be seen again,” she said. “We are also revamping our parenting program and looking to an online model and testing that. What will happen is we will give them access to Bright Course where they can choose what parenting course they need. We can monitor their progress and they can access through a website on their phone or computer. They will get credits for the baby shop and they can use them to buy supplies like clothes, diapers, and other baby items.”
The Earn While You Learn Program consists of pregnancy and parenting classes. Johnson said they can help parents choose the class that is right for them. Enrollment for the classes is open to those whose children are under two years of age.
Currently, pregnancy testing is available through appointment only and women interested in free testing are asked to call or request an appointment through their website.
Johnson wants women to understand that there are many options with an unplanned pregnancy than abortion and they will help walk alongside women to carefully consider options such as open adoption, partially open or confidential adoptions.
“Our newest big focus is trying to concentrate on family and bringing the family together; mom, dad, grandparents, sisters, brothers and to ensure their whole community is supported,” she explained. “We want them to be set up for success in the long term and we will be partnering with another community resource to plug into parenting and marriage classes. We are also trying to help them with co-parenting and finding a group willing to work with us. We have a lot of things coming up in our relaunch of the center.”
