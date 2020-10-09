Care Net Family Resource Center names new executive director

Tests, classes still in their plans

While the Center typically offers pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, as well as classes for new parents, Johnson said there is not currently any ultrasounds being done due to needing a new ultrasound director.

“We are in the process of hiring a new person to oversee and relaunch the program so women can be seen again,” she said. “We are also revamping our parenting program and looking to an online model and testing that. What will happen is we will give them access to Bright Course where they can choose what parenting course they need. We can monitor their progress and they can access through a website on their phone or computer. They will get credits for the baby shop and they can use them to buy supplies like clothes, diapers, and other baby items.”

The Earn While You Learn Program consists of pregnancy and parenting classes. Johnson said they can help parents choose the class that is right for them. Enrollment for the classes is open to those whose children are under two years of age.

Currently, pregnancy testing is available through appointment only and women interested in free testing are asked to call or request an appointment through their website.