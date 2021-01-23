Carthage professor to lead February virtual workshop on trauma

KENOSHA — Carthage College professor Debbie Minsky-Kelly is tabbed to lead a virtual workshop for social workers and other mental health professionals titled “Ethics and Boundaries in Trauma Work: Unique Challenges and Opportunities” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The cost is $100 per person and the proceeds benefit Carthage social work students with financial need. Participants can receive four continuing education units in interactive ethics.

This workshop is planned to examine the unique ethical questions raised when working with survivors of trauma, which is gaining attention as a significant public health issue.

Participants will explore the adequacy of current definitions of trauma and ways the profession can address traumatizing effects of toxic stressors such as racism, poverty and other forms of oppression.

A clinical assistant professor of social work and field director for the Carthage program, Minsky-Kelly’s strong interest in ethical trauma-informed practice stems from a course she teaches.

Her career as a social worker spans more than 25 years, including leadership in mental health and addiction treatment with children, teens and families.

This program has been approved by the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. For more information or a link to the online registration form, contact Debbie Minsky-Kelly at: dkelly1@carthage.edu.

