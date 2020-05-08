Churches discover new ways to reach their flocks

Patterson-Sumwalt anticipates resuming services in June. While the government mandate to shelter at home ends May 26, she said officials warn that the height of the outbreak in the County will come in early June.

“Right now, I am thinking it would not be wise to come back at the height of the virus in Kenosha,” she said. “I am trying to stay patient with my flexibility.”

Church website, social media

Journey Church continues to inform members through their church website, jrnychurch.com and through Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, explained Pastor Kevin Taylor.

“I think there is generally a positive sense among our regular attenders. More people are watching than ever before online, including when we were meeting in person weekly. I think a majority of our Journey folks are ready to re-gather, but there are still another number of folks who are more cautious still.

Taylor hopes to resume services soon but is following guidance from officials from the cities they have campuses: Kenosha, Burlington and Beach Park, Ill.