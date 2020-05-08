Churches discover new ways to reach their flocks

Congregations facing the coronavirus has challenged churches locally and around the world to meet the needs of its congregants.
It’s also generated some unique ways local churches are meeting those needs.
At St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Father Carlos Florez, pastor, said his pastoral associate, Karen Metallo, and her team have been making phone calls each day to parishioners from their homes.
“They have kept many of the elderly and the homebound connected to our parish,” he said. “The pastoral team has done a fantastic one-on-one job by phone in listening to people, checking how they are doing, and asking if they have any concerns which the parish can pray for.”
With a strong team of parish leaders Florez said they are helping struggling members receive food, help with rent and energy bills and to connect the poor with the parish.
The weekly parish bulletin is distributed through Facebook email and the St. Mark webpage stmark-kenosha.org.
“We have launched daily Mass, both in English and Spanish, utilizing live streaming via Facebook,” said Florez. “With every incoming phone call, email or message, our team takes the time to offer comfort and hope to people every day.”
Livestreamed Mass, sacraments
In addition to daily livestreamed Mass, St. Mark’s has offered the Sacrament of Confession utilizing Archdiocesan guidelines as well as Exposition and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament virtually through the “Mark Parish” Facebook page. Fr. Bill Dietzler and Fr Gerald Hessel, retired priests of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, are doing some of the live stream Masses also on their Facebook page.
“Father Hessel has helped me with funerals and visiting the sick, following the proper protocols of the Church and the State of Wisconsin,” said Florez. “Before COVID-19, we did not have live stream celebrations. Today, we see the need to keep social media as a new ministry at Saint Mark to include more parishioners. Daily, we are learning more about this new tool, live streaming.”
St. Mark’s Mass schedule will resume on May 31st on the Feast of Pentecost. Florez will work with local authorities to provide a safe worship experience. Updates will be available on the parish website and Facebook.
Flocknote, online bulletin
While Our Lady of Mt Carmel and St. Therese Parishes were able to offer an Easter Sunday Parking Lot Mass, Archbishop Jerome Listecki, Archbishop of Milwaukee directed that all future Masses must be live streamed until May 31, according to Father Dwight Campbell, J.D., S.T.D., pastor of both parishes.
Parishioners are able to visit the parishes each morning from 8-10 a.m. for private prayer.
“To communicate with parishioners regarding live-streamed Masses and confessions, as well as Eucharistic Adoration, I use Flocknote between the two parishes, an online bulletin and Facebook,” he said, adding, “People are wanting to get back to Mass. The Archdiocese says we may begin public Masses on May 31.”
Short services each weekday morning
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church utilizes a combination of media to maintain contact with its members, explained Father Matthew Buterbaugh, pastor.
“We are live-streaming short services every weekday morning on Facebook,” he said. “On Sundays, our entire diocese is live-streaming services jointly, which St. Matthew’s is participating in. We have also put together occasional special services on YouTube.”
To communicate with parishioners, St. Matthew’s utilizes a weekly electronic newsletter, videoconferencing, and phone calls. Buterbaugh said he and parish leaders stay connected with parishioners on a regular basis.
“While I have not had a chance to speak to everyone, my general sense is that this time has not had an adverse effect on people’s faith lives,” he said. “On the contrary, people are checking in on one another, doing acts of generosity, and they are participating in worship online. In many ways, this time has allowed me to engage with people in ways that I otherwise would not have been able to. My overall observation is that people with whom I have spoken seem to have a great sense of gratitude for what they do have in a faith community at this time.”
Streaming on Facebook
First United Methodist Church continues to stream services on their Facebook page facebook/firstchurch—united methodist -kenosha and reaches out to members through signs on the church doors, electronic newsletters, congregational letters or “invite a friend” invitations, explained Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt, pastor. Despite the lack of physically gathering, she said that members appreciate their efforts.
“People understand. They look forward to a time to gather back at the church. They are grateful for how quickly we have moved to technology for worship, newsletters, Sunday School classes, small groups. They are appreciative of our Love in Action food and hygiene drives,” she said. “We have also gone to a higher touch church. Members have adopted homebound and called weekly as well as sent weekly handwritten notes. People are grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions for others.
“Our children and youth are writing letters and making cards for members of the church. Some staff that are not able to work their normal hours are calling people in the congregation. We have added prayer groups and study groups I believe, for some, having this time apart from the busyness of life has caused them to think more deeply about faith. I have had more phone/zoom/google hangout/conversations about faith than at any other time of my ministry in Kenosha.”
Patterson-Sumwalt anticipates resuming services in June. While the government mandate to shelter at home ends May 26, she said officials warn that the height of the outbreak in the County will come in early June.
“Right now, I am thinking it would not be wise to come back at the height of the virus in Kenosha,” she said. “I am trying to stay patient with my flexibility.”
Church website, social media
Journey Church continues to inform members through their church website, jrnychurch.com and through Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, explained Pastor Kevin Taylor.
“I think there is generally a positive sense among our regular attenders. More people are watching than ever before online, including when we were meeting in person weekly. I think a majority of our Journey folks are ready to re-gather, but there are still another number of folks who are more cautious still.
Taylor hopes to resume services soon but is following guidance from officials from the cities they have campuses: Kenosha, Burlington and Beach Park, Ill.
“From everything I have heard from members and adherents, their faith is not shaken; if anything, it has been strengthened during this season,” he said. “What we’ve found is that God is still in charge, he still loves us, he’s working in our cities, more people are being drawn to him than ever before, and we still see his strong hand. I have no doubt there are some who may be discouraged with the isolation it has brought, but overall the church is strong.”
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!