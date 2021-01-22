 Skip to main content
Community donates hundreds of items in Visit Pleasant Prairie's Big Bundle Up campaign
Community donates hundreds of items in Visit Pleasant Prairie's Big Bundle Up campaign

2020-21 Big Bundle Up ELCA Outreach Packed Trunk - Pleasant Prairie.jpg

Visit Pleasant Prairie Executive Director Michelle Williamson, from left, and ELCA Outreach Center Executive Director Karl Erickson show some of the donations collected through the tourism agency’s Big Bundle Up warm clothing drive. Since mid-November, with the community’s support, Visit Pleasant Prairie collected 390 items including jackets, hats, gloves, sweaters, snow pants and more. Donations will remain local, with all items being presented to ELCA Outreach Center.

 Submitted Photo

PLEASANT PRARIE — Visit Pleasant Prairie recently teamed up with Travel Wisconsin in the annual Big Bundle Up program.

Since mid-November, with the community’s support, the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau collected 390 items including jackets, hats, gloves, sweaters, snow pants and more. Among them were hand knitted scarves, hats, and gloves.

Donations will remain local, with all items being presented to ELCA Outreach Center.

“We are excited to have had the opportunity to partner with Travel Wisconsin on the Big Bundle Up warm clothing drive, and we appreciate those individuals that took their time to make a difference,” said Michelle Williamson, executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie. “You’re sure to have warmed hearts and not just bodies this winter. We look forward to participating in the Big Bundle Up program again in 2021.”

El Camino Kitchen, Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall and Pleasant Prairie Fire Station No. 1 served as donation sites.

Over the past decade, the program has collected over 185,000 warm winter items to help families in need.

Connect with Visit Pleasant Prairie on Facebook, Instagram, or by visiting its website www.VisitPleasantPrairie.com.

