COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: Be aware of the language you use with substance abuse disorders

Can we talk about how we talk, especially about others?

I recently watched “Hillbilly Elegy” on Netflix, and, though I haven’t read JD Vance’s memoir that the movie is based on, I do recall when the book came out and the outcry about the language of poverty.

The movie has a scene where an attorney asks the main character if he feels a disconnect, like, “How am I related to those rednecks?” or something similar. And the main character says, “Ummmm, we don’t use that word.” Interesting because this is the exact same phrasing I use when I need to correct a person’s language about substance use disorders: “We don’t use that word.”

We don’t use “addict,” “alcoholic,” “junkie,” “clean,” “dirty” (as applied to a negative or positive test), “clean” (as applied to a person no longer using substances), nor “recovered addict/alcoholic.” There are lots of other words not to use, but these seem to be the most troublesome in my world of substance use disorders, and I’m amazed at the people who use them.

Language matters. We know that how we talk about substance use in our everyday lives has an impact on how likely a person is to seek and successfully complete treatment. We can save lives just by changing our language. Seriously.