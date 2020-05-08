COVID-19 times: Communion through a car window

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Grace Cajiuat, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church, was separated from her flock only by a car window.

She didn’t want to, but she was forced to do it, even happy to do it.

It was last Sunday as she passed communion wafers in a small plastic bag and grape juice in a lidded condiment cup to members of her congregation.

She echoed special greetings, separated safely by distance and those car and truck windows, she gave in blessing her flock on Easter morning a month ago.

Cajiuat was doing what she could to share communion, usually observed at the church the first Sunday of each month, with those wishing to drive up and receive it.

Church members received notice of the special opportunity as part of the church’s video service, emailed out to congregants at the end of each week.

“I consecrated the elements through a video, and they came to a drive[through blessing where they were also able to hand in their prayer requests and offerings,” she said. “We had to a ‘MacGyver’ bit when our order for a contained wafer and grape juice was on back order. The customer service person likened it to toilet paper demand.”