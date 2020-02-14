CUSH to host youth adult leadership training workshop

Leaders exist in every generation — Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y, Millennials and more.

Each generation brings something distinctive, but significant, to the workplace. And each generation needs leadership development.

Congregations United to Serve Humanity in Kenosha is working to help develop young adults to be part of that next generation of leadership.

Through a conversation last year at a CUSH Immigration Task Force, members were trying to create ways to involve young adults in their faith communities as well as with CUSH issue committees.

It was well-known to the task force that various congregation leaders needed help, according to Sister Erica Jordan, of Sinsinawa Dominican.

“We also knew that the CUSH committees needed new blood,” she said, adding, “Sister Judy Seiberlich and I applied for a grant to our Sinsinawa Dominican Ministry Fund and were given $8,000 to pursue this idea.”

Jordon said they were aware there was an active youth group at St. Mark’s that met each week, so they arranged for a meeting with the church’s pastor, Father Carlos Florez, to determine if the group might serve as the seed of the leadership development initiative.