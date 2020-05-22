Daily messages of hope: 16 local houses of worship to offer short videos in unified show of support

“Out of those conversations, the time for daily prayer emerged. We hope that it will be a centering moment in people’s lives and to be reminded that we are together in this in different ways than what has been common to us.”

One of the initial ideas was to bring representatives from CUSH member congregations for a vigil or joint prayer service as was done in the past when the Kenosha area dealt with a crisis, explained Rev. Erik Carlson, CUSH Chair and pastor of Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist.

“Because of the safer-at-home guidelines and a commitment to the health of our community, the religious leaders quickly agreed that an in-person gathering for any purpose was not what we wanted to do at this time,” he said. “In lieu of a joint service or event, we agreed that we would like to address the community in regular messages of care and comfort.”

The CUSH RLC members will be soliciting and publishing 2-3 minute new interfaith-friendly videos on the CUSH Facebook page each day as a message of encouragement to stay safe, healthy and to always act with kindness, especially during this difficult time.