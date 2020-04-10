Easter messages from local pastors

Tomorrow is Easter, the day Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after he was crucified on the cross.
This year, with churches closed to control the spread of the coronavirus, services will look different —with some embracing technology to get their messages out.
Second Baptist Church
For Rev. Demetris Crum, pastor of Second Baptist Church, normally Christians celebrate Easter by attending church, wearing bright colors, gathering to celebrate over dinner.
“Sunday worship is filled with Easter speeches, reenactments of the resurrection, and high praise and worship for the risen Savior,” he said. “Although many of those celebratory activities will not take place this year, the spirit by which we gather and celebrate is still alive and well. Regardless of what is going on in our world today, we still worship and serve a risen Savior with all power in his hands.”
These unprecedented times have required Second Baptist, like other houses of worship to forego face-to-face services. Crum said he and many others miss the opportunity to gather in their local churches for corporate worship.
“However, I encourage all believers to not allow the current situation to encumber your praise. On Easter, and every day, celebrate the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he said. “John 4:23 teaches us, ‘But the hour is coming, and is now here, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship him.’ Just as Jesus spoke to the woman of Samaria, worshipers are identified by their worship of the Father through the Son, not their location. Therefore, in our homes, on our jobs, wherever we are, let us give God the praise.”
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Even though it may not feel like it due to social distancing and the Safer at Home mandate, Rev. Matthew Buterbaugh, pastor of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, said we are entering the holiest time of the year.
“This is the time of year we remember Christ’s sacrifice, death and resurrection. Our lives tend to move in patterns and cycles, and the last month has been a disruption to those cycles. It is important to remember that while our lives feel out of sorts, God is still and always constant,” he explained. “The works of salvation and light are especially important to keep in mind during this time of uncertainty and darkness.”
Buterbaugh said that despite being unable to gather to celebrate Easter, the resurrection still happens.
“God has conquered death and despair, and that is what is important,” he said, adding, “When we gather again after this time has come to a conclusion, it is then that we can celebrate together in our weekly remembrances of the Resurrection.
River Ridge Church
While some may think God has forgotten about us or lost control of the virus situation, Rev. Kerry Bauman, lead pastor of River Ridge Church said God remains trustworthy and we should not be afraid.
“It’s important for all of us to remember that the opposite of fear is not courage, but faith,” he explained. “Courage is merely the by-product of our faith and trust in the Lord. We must rest in the knowledge that he is working all things together for good.”
Bauman encourages his congregation to seek opportunities to demonstrate God’s goodness through words and actions by helping to bear the burdens of those who are suffering.
“We are called to love the people he puts in our paths the way he loves us,” he said. “Finally, as we’re confined to our homes, we invite our people to join us as we worship Christ online on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. http://riverridgewi.com/. In the words of the great hymn, ‘Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus,’ that’s when we discover once again that the things of earth grow strangely dim in the light of his glory and grace.”
Journey Church
When the faithful lose hope and give in to fear, Rev. Kevin Taylor, lead pastor of Journey Church encourages them to lean into Christ and trust him even when it doesn’t feel like he is here.
“He’s good. He can be trusted. He understands. He knows,” said Taylor. “There’s a passage in Acts 12 where peter is in jail, sleeping between two soldiers. It’s probably his last night on planet earth, scheduled to be killed the next day. In all of that, Acts 12 says that Peter is sleeping. Imagine it. He is sleeping. Then it says that an angel of the Lord stood right next to him — he shined a light in Peter’s cell. Still Peter doesn’t wake. The angel has to actually hit Peter to wake him up. I’m here to rescue you, says the angel.’”
Taylor used the example of Philippians 4:6 to explain Peter’s ability to sleep so soundly in the midst of his crisis. “The peace of God, which surpasses understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds through Christ Jesus.”
“There are days when every circumstance of life lines up perfectly, then there are other days when everything seems out of alignment. He’s talking about peace in those times, when it doesn’t make sense that you’d have it,” he said. “That’s why the Bible calls Christ-followers peculiar. Our peace isn’t contingent on world events. Our peace doesn’t depend on the current circumstances — on viruses. Peter could sleep in his cell because he had a peace the average person didn’t understand. So, I’m learning that I can go to sleep, even now, with an assurance that God is there and that He’s working. He isn’t sleeping. That’s why you can. You’re in the palm of his hand. So, sleep well.”
St. Anne Catholic Church
According to Rev. Robert Weighner, pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church, the liturgy itself, gives great hope because you cannot take away what Christ has done for all of us. The liturgies continue to be celebrated in all Catholic parishes around the world, albeit on a smaller scale.
“None of the feasts can be moved as they are all tied into Salvation history,” he said. “Back in time, there was a Good Friday fast from the Eucharist, so no communion. It was done as a means to experience the devastation of the world without Christ. Hope is built into that, in that Christ is risen and his presence remains with us for all ages and to the ends of the earth. Nothing can take this away, not even this coronavirus.”
The church has always been with us as a reminder that all are mortal and all will eventually die, explained Weighner. Weighner has emailed various spiritual exercises and prayers to combat fear to parishioners the past couple of weeks He added that giving into fear is not living and while it is important to not be reckless, individuals should be mature in the way they live their lives.
“This is a great time to reflect on the deeper things in life, to have no fear and have lives based on Christ,” he said. “Carry on the practical and spiritual things to take care of the fear.”
First United Methodist Church
Easter is Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt’s favorite holiday of the year. When she was a little girl, she remembers getting a new dress and shoes for church and discussed at length with her brother, about where the Easter Bunny would hide their treat-laden baskets made from chocolate.
“We went to breakfast at church, petted the live bunnies on the front lawn of the church, worshipped with extended family and then gathered with relatives for Easter dinner and an annual egg hunt,” said the pastor of First United Methodist Church. “Easter is an important day for churches. Hours are spent preparing for this one day. Pews are filled. Lilies adorn sanctuaries. Musicians share their most celebratory music. Breakfasts are prepared. Sunday School is held. Egg hunts happen on church lawns or indoors in classrooms. Everything turns from the black of Good Friday to the gold and white of Easter morning. The Hallelujah Chorus is sung, and people prepare for family gatherings.
While Easter is the most important day of the Christian year, and a day of great hope, everything has changed this year. Empty churches, silent choirs, cancelled dinners and egg hunts are discouraging. However, Patterson-Sumwalt explained that nothing about Easter has changed.
“Easter will still happen. We will still walk with Jesus into the holy city of Jerusalem. We will share a last supper with him. We will watch from afar his suffering on the cross. We will be silent on Holy Saturday. When we awake on Sunday morning, the tomb stone will be rolled away. Jesus will meet his disciples and meet each of us where we are,” she said. “Some of the most profound words are found in the gospel of John when Mary Magdalene recognizes the resurrected Jesus and tries to hold on to him. Jesus tells her not to for he has not yet ascended to his father. In these simple words is a powerful message for us today. We cannot hold onto the past and what we have known. We are to look to the ongoing resurrection power of God through the ascension who will then be with us not only today but in the days to come.”
Like many other congregations, First UMC will celebrate Easter on their website https://www.firstumckenosha.org/ and they invite the community to join them.
“Nothing can stop God from raising Jesus from the dead and singing as we have since the 18th century, ‘Christ the Lord is Risen Today,’” said Patterson-Sumwalt. “He is risen indeed. Thanks be the hope and victory that is ours in Christ Jesus our Lord, wherever we may be.
