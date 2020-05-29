ELCA Outreach Center spring benefit sets record

The donations received from “The Dinner of the Spirit” are enough to replace everything the center lost due to the grant funds disappearing and will allow the center to continue the Spanish GED program.

“We are also looking to begin an English GED program, which was something we planned to do with the grant,” Erickson said. “Our GED programs are great, as we include childcare so that — while parents are learning their GED — the children are being well cared for. The high school diploma is important as even entry-level jobs require a high school diploma.”

The center has resumed their legal advice program and currently clients meet with attorneys through Zoom. The attorneys will help those in need with nearly any type of legal issue except criminal.

“The attorneys help with cases like divorce, bankruptcy and guardianship," said Erickson, adding, “They were on track for 350-400 clients before COVID-19, but the program will get going as there is no place to do this in the area but here.”

Erickson said he is grateful for the generosity of the outreach center's supporters and estimates that 85 percent of the donations came from those living in Kenosha County and the remainder from those who have lived in the county but moved away.