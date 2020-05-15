Exercise with Pastor Eric

The exercise focus varies depending on the day of the week. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, Barlow focuses on legs, arms and core; while Tuesdays and Thursdays are devoted to speed and stretching.

Keeping kids engaged

“One day of the week is kids’ choice and on another day of the week, we play exercise bingo. The winner receives a $5 egift card to Amazon. The kids enjoy that day,” he said. “I enjoy being able to see the kids every day and connect with them after the workout and see how they are doing. Many like to hang out and talk. I think they miss the social interactions they normally have at school. I make sure that I pray with everyone at the end of every workout, but this was never intended to be overly ,churchy.,”

Barlow is not sure how long the exercise program will continue, but he knows God has called him and his son to run the program and plans to take God’s lead in whether the program continues after the mandate ends or not.

Feedback from parents is very positive and most say they use it as their child’s physical education class.

“One child wrote me a thank you card and drew a picture of us working out together. That was really sweet, and I have it displayed on my counter,” said Barlow. “I am just encouraged that we are able to help families any way we can during this difficult time.

