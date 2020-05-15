Social distancing. It is a term we have all become too familiar with. Stay six feet apart, wash your hands, wear a mask if you go out, but don’t go out unless necessary.
While we are physically more isolated now than any of us likely have been before, being socially distant is another story. Being told to steer clear from others has made us crave human interaction so much more and while we are physically distant, we aren’t socially.
So, when the Safer at Home mandate came into effect, Eric Barlow, pastor of children’s ministries at Kenosha Bible Church thought and prayed about what he could to bring the children together from KBC. At the same time, he wanted to help parents who were being thrusted into the additional roles of principal and teacher, while likely working from home.
“Having children of my own, previously being a teacher and currently a children’s pastor and high school cross country and track coach, I realized that kids that are pent up all day long with nowhere to go and needed a way to burn off energy,” he said. “I also wanted to make it easy for parents, so they didn’t have one more thing to worry about or try to learn.”
Barlow developed a children’s exercise program on Zoom, called “Exercise with Pastor Eric.” The 30-minute daily program is led by Barlow and his son, Isaiah and requires no special equipment, just items normally found around the house.
“I decided to use the passions and gifts that God has given me for coaching high school students to come up with different exercises that would burn energy, calories and build strength and conditioning for all kids,” he explained.
Exercises vary by day
The exercises vary each day but consist of squats, squat jump, lunges, split lunges, tuck jumps, burpees, mountain climbers, triple bears, push-ups, decline and incline push-ups, chair dips, multiple types of planks, multiple types of abs, jump rope, jumping jacks, multiple ladder drills, different stretches and more.
“We don’t do those all every day, we change it up from day -to-day,” said Barlow. “I decided the class could only last 30 minutes so as to not loser their interest or overwork the kids. We just completed our eighth straight week and have definitely noticed that we are all getting stronger and more physically fit.”
While Barlow intended the program for kids in his congregation, interest has grown and currently, there are attendees of all ages, from age 3 to those in their 40s, who may be working out with their kids, or exercising solo.
“We typically have anywhere from 12-25 people on any given morning. The people attending are not just Kenosha Bible Church families. In fact, I have a high school buddy and his son who work out with us who live in Madison. I really try to make it fun, yet hard so the kids are being challenged.”
The exercise focus varies depending on the day of the week. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, Barlow focuses on legs, arms and core; while Tuesdays and Thursdays are devoted to speed and stretching.
Keeping kids engaged
“One day of the week is kids’ choice and on another day of the week, we play exercise bingo. The winner receives a $5 egift card to Amazon. The kids enjoy that day,” he said. “I enjoy being able to see the kids every day and connect with them after the workout and see how they are doing. Many like to hang out and talk. I think they miss the social interactions they normally have at school. I make sure that I pray with everyone at the end of every workout, but this was never intended to be overly ,churchy.,”
Barlow is not sure how long the exercise program will continue, but he knows God has called him and his son to run the program and plans to take God’s lead in whether the program continues after the mandate ends or not.
Feedback from parents is very positive and most say they use it as their child’s physical education class.
“One child wrote me a thank you card and drew a picture of us working out together. That was really sweet, and I have it displayed on my counter,” said Barlow. “I am just encouraged that we are able to help families any way we can during this difficult time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!