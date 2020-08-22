FAITH BRIEFS

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bristol UMC plans rummage sale

BRISTOL -- There will be a rummage sale at Bristol United Methodist Church at 8014 199th Ave., Bristol, on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will feature small appliances, books, tools, baby items, and more. No clothing, bake sale or brats will be part of the event this year. Please wear masks and social distance.

Textile, clothing drive planned

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- A textile and clothing drive will be sponsored by Living Waters Ministries on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Pleasant Prairie Church, 8405 104th Ave.

They will be accepting clothing, jackets, coats and paired shoes, towels ,linens curtains and drapes.

All items must be cleaned and placed in garbage bags. Some rips and stains are acceptable.

The textile products will help the Living Waters Ministries continue to meet the physical, social and spiritual needs of Kenosha County residents and will continue to support various community programs, agencies and projects such as the Shalom Center and Sharing Center.

Somers church’s Diaper Bank available