FAITH BRIEFS

Bristol UMC plans rummage sale
BRISTOL -- There will be a rummage sale at Bristol United Methodist Church at 8014 199th Ave., Bristol, on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will feature small appliances, books, tools, baby items, and more. No clothing, bake sale or brats will be part of the event this year. Please wear masks and social distance.
Textile, clothing drive planned
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- A textile and clothing drive will be sponsored by Living Waters Ministries on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Pleasant Prairie Church, 8405 104th Ave.
They will be accepting clothing, jackets, coats and paired shoes, towels ,linens curtains and drapes.
All items must be cleaned and placed in garbage bags. Some rips and stains are acceptable.
The textile products will help the Living Waters Ministries continue to meet the physical, social and spiritual needs of Kenosha County residents and will continue to support various community programs, agencies and projects such as the Shalom Center and Sharing Center.
Somers church’s Diaper Bank available
SOMERS — The Diaper Bank of Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Hwy. E and 100th Avenue), is open to the public.
Those visiting are asked to wear a face mask or covering of some type and to practice social distancing.
The church’s Diaper Bank is open every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. after that date. Families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities. If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID and a utility bill showing your current address.
Questions? Call the church office at 262-859-2540.
