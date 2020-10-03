FAITH BRIEFS

Somers church’s Diaper Bank available

SOMERS — The Diaper Bank of Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St. (Hwy. E and 100th Avenue), is open to the public.

Those visiting are asked to wear a face mask or covering of some type and to practice social distancing.

The church’s Diaper Bank is open every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. after that date. Families will receive diapers and wipes in limited quantities.

If you are expecting, you may begin visiting the Diaper Bank in your third trimester. Please bring photo ID and a utility bill showing your current address.

Questions? Call the church office at 262-859-2540.

Annual Life Chain event to be Oct. 4

KENOSHA — An annual Life Chain event will be Sunday, Oct. 4, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha, near the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, rain or shine.

This is a family friendly, prayerful demonstration of support for the protection of all human life and is sponsored by the Kenosha Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life. Signs will be available at the event.

For more information, call Marcia at 262-891-7665 or check it out on Facebook: Kenosha Chapter Right to Life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0