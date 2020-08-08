FAITH BRIEFS

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carillon performance planned downtown

KENOSHA — A short carillon performance will be played beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, in downtown Kenosha using the bells of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Library Park, 5900 7th Ave.

The bells can be heard throughout downtown Kenosha.

The recorded performance will be streamed on Sunday, Aug. 9, along with three organ pieces, each with “carillon” in its title, on the church website. It will also icnude a spiritual song virtually recorded by the St. Matthew’s choir, and a message from Father Matthew.

The event will be held rain or shine.

St. Mary’s to host drive-thru dinner

KANSASVILLE — St. Mary’s will host a drive-thru dinner of Dover famous pork chops with curbside pickup only.

The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, at the church at 23209 Church Road, Kansasville.

They will be serving chops from noon to 5 p.m. or until sold out.

The inner includes 2 pork chops, German potato salad, sauerkraut, applesauce, coleslaw, roll/butter and dessert. Tickets are $20 each, which include entry into a raffle for cash and prizes.

For advance tickets or questions call Jane Serdynski at 262-492-0073. For the public’s safety, current CDC guidelines will be followed.

