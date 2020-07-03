Faith on the Fourth: Reflecting on the reason for marking Independence Day

For many in the community the Fourth of July means parades, complete with floats with local veterans units.
There are usually Boy and Girl Scout troops, churches, politicians and drum and bugle corps marching in step. Children decorate bikes and trikes with red, white and blue crepe paper streamers and pull their pets in decorated wagons. Families don picnic baskets and spent the day at the shores of Lake Michigan while the kids dip their toes in the frigid water.
Later in the day, a veteran or pastor might offer a solemn remembrance about the reason for celebration capped with fireworks at dusk.
This year, due to gathering restrictions, many Independence Day festivities in Kenosha and the area have been canceled due to the nearly impossible task of individuals adhering to social distancing guidelines and other health concerns.
Despite these celebratory interruptions, American still need to reflect on the reason for the celebration; in commemoration of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Rev. Kyle Verage, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Pleasant Prairie, cited one of the most famous passages of the Declaration of Independence.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…”
“It reminds us that our founding fathers appealed to ‘natural rights,’ that is the rights we have by nature apart from any man-made institutions,” he said.
“They said that these rights come from the Creator, which is ‘Nature’s God’ in the first paragraph of the Declaration,” said Verage. “We Christians would assert that ‘Nature’s God’ is none other than the Triune God of the Bible. Happily, our country’s genesis comports with the book of Genesis in the Bible.”
Verage adds that we see a loving God who created us into human beings and in his image.
“That means that Adam and Eve, before their fall into sin, behaved and even looked like God Himself – Adam and Eve, through whom all people, all nations, all tribes came from,” he said.
“Though our country operated absolutely hypocritically for a century, nonetheless our founding documents uphold this Biblical truth: that no matter what the color of our skin, we are flesh and blood brothers and sisters, created by God, bearing His image, and for that reason duty bound to protect one another’s life and liberty,” Versage said.
