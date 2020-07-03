Faith on the Fourth: Reflecting on the reason for marking Independence Day

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For many in the community the Fourth of July means parades, complete with floats with local veterans units.

There are usually Boy and Girl Scout troops, churches, politicians and drum and bugle corps marching in step. Children decorate bikes and trikes with red, white and blue crepe paper streamers and pull their pets in decorated wagons. Families don picnic baskets and spent the day at the shores of Lake Michigan while the kids dip their toes in the frigid water.

Later in the day, a veteran or pastor might offer a solemn remembrance about the reason for celebration capped with fireworks at dusk.

This year, due to gathering restrictions, many Independence Day festivities in Kenosha and the area have been canceled due to the nearly impossible task of individuals adhering to social distancing guidelines and other health concerns.

Despite these celebratory interruptions, American still need to reflect on the reason for the celebration; in commemoration of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Rev. Kyle Verage, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Pleasant Prairie, cited one of the most famous passages of the Declaration of Independence.