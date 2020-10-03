Fitchett: A matter of life and death

Some people have a special gift of positive connection. So many complete strangers have asked me about my health and safety and that of my family and really listened for the answer. Some have shared their personal struggles and intimate details of their lives. “I just had a double mastectomy and I am looking for something soft to wear.” “I lost so much weight while I was in the hospital I don’t know my size.” “I just ordered this underwear for my husband but he passed away. Can I return it?” Even when they are just a voice on the phone, that human connection is precious.

A few months ago, one of my besties passed away suddenly in her sleep. My heart has been heavy with missing her. After taking an order one day as we were signing off, my customer said to me “Is there anything you would like me to pray about for you?” I immediately teared up and asked him to pray for my friend’s family. He answered tenderly, “And I will pray for you too.” It was such a gift.