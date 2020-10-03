Fitchett: A matter of life and death

Currently my day job is in customer service at a local family owned multinational company that sells top quality underwear and loungewear (spoiler alert: It’s Jockey!), I no longer deal with death as part of my full time employment, but everyday I talk to people. We talk about life.
For the most part, people are lovely. A lot of the folks who call customer service are older. They might not be tech savvy and may need a little assistance. Since I am closer to them in age than some of the other agents, (on my last birthday I officially became that ubiquitous age known as “older”) I take a special delight in talking to these customers.
Some people are lonely. Especially during this time of Covid 19 you can tell when someone just needs to have a conversation with another human. They will launch into a story about their garden, or their grandkids, or about how much they hate using the computer. It is so easy to just listen for a few minutes and allow the healing of human connection to work its magic.
Some people want to complain. Maybe the wrong product was shipped or their order came late. Again, just listening for a while and allowing the person to say their piece can dissipate the aggravation and put the conversation back on a pleasant course. (Immediately sending out the correct product also goes a long way to making upset folks happy!)
Some people are difficult to understand. I have spoken to people whose speech was affected by a stroke, people for whom English is a second language, and those from parts of the U.S. whose regional dialects are thick and juicy. I answered the phone once and a man with a thick Boston accent, upon hearing my dulcet Midwestern girl tones said to me “Oh my God lady! Where are you from?! Milwaukee?” I immediately answered “Sir, you couldn’t be more wrong. I am from 40 miles south of there!” We both got a chuckle out of the exchange.
Some people have a special gift of positive connection. So many complete strangers have asked me about my health and safety and that of my family and really listened for the answer. Some have shared their personal struggles and intimate details of their lives. “I just had a double mastectomy and I am looking for something soft to wear.” “I lost so much weight while I was in the hospital I don’t know my size.” “I just ordered this underwear for my husband but he passed away. Can I return it?” Even when they are just a voice on the phone, that human connection is precious.
A few months ago, one of my besties passed away suddenly in her sleep. My heart has been heavy with missing her. After taking an order one day as we were signing off, my customer said to me “Is there anything you would like me to pray about for you?” I immediately teared up and asked him to pray for my friend’s family. He answered tenderly, “And I will pray for you too.” It was such a gift.
As I said, most people are lovely. But every once in a while something ugly creeps in. Our city has of late been the site of social unrest. Racial tension has been high. A few days ago at work, a colleague sitting near me answered the phone. She asked the customer if she could help him. He told her that he heard “African American in her voice” and proceeded to say vile and hateful things. She notified a supervisor and transferred the call. I was horrified. My co-worker was upset too of course, but the difference was that she was not surprised. I weep for this man with such hate in his heart. I weep for my colleague and for all of our black and brown sisters and brothers. I pray the we can all be transformed by the gift of connection,
It’s a matter of life and death.
Patti Fitchett has helped hundreds of families throughout southeastern Wisconsin by officiating at unique and meaningful memorial services. You can contact Patti at pattipotterfitchett@gmail.com or look up Patti Fitchett Grief Blossoms on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!