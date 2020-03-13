Fitchett: It's all about the stories people tell

A friend who is a funeral director was a pallbearer once at his uncle’s out of town funeral. The local director started to tell the men what their duties would be. At this point he said “Men, the casket will be EXCRUTIATINGLY heavy!” Never one to let things go, my buddy answered “How heavy?” to which the answer was “EXCRUTIATINGLY!” Considering the uncle was a normal sized guy, this admonition seemed a little over the top.

Of course, funeral directors need to prepare pallbearers, but some things can’t be foreseen. My friend Kim told me about seeing the minister slip and fall while she and her siblings were carrying their grandma’s casket. As each of them in turns succumbed to the irresistible urge to laugh, grandma almost got dropped right next to the pastor in the church’s parking lot.

Of course there are stories you remember for other reasons. My buddy Michelle is one of 11 children, five girls and six boys. When one of the brothers passed away suddenly, the big family gathered as it always did to honor him. They all realized when it came time for the pallbearers to lift the casket, that for the first time they were short a brother for the job. Michelle stood with her brothers for the first time, performing a task that will only be repeated with increasing regularity for the rest of their lives. “He ain’t heavy. He’s my brother.”