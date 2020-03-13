Fitchett: It's all about the stories people tell

People tell me stories.
Stories about dead people.
It is an obvious byproduct of working in funeral service that folks feel comfortable sharing the stories that other people might not be so enthused to hear.
When a funeral or memorial service is arranged, the plan is always that everything runs smoothly. Funeral directors spend a lot of time thinking about a thousand little variables which could throw a monkey wrench into your seamless funeral plan and try to be prepared to deal with any eventuality.
But some things can never be planned. When my friend Jan’s grandma died, she wanted to slip a few foreign coins into the casket. Grandma had been a traveler and always brought a wonderful variety of odd colored and shaped coins for a young Jan to enjoy. Right before the casket was closed, Jan pushed a few coins under the pillow in Grammy’s casket. WAY under the pillow.
What she did not know was that adjustability trumps comfort in casket design. The coins fell down into the mechanism of the metal casket, and when Grammy’s body left the church, the falling coins sounded like a slot machine paying off.
Another friend’s grandfather was an engineer who took great pride in his ability to fix anything. At the graveside, the machine that lowers the casket broke and the man’s sons (all Mr. Fix-Its themselves) went to their trucks, got their tools and figured out how to fix the device. As Grandpa’s body was being lowered into the earth finally, the family tossed things that he had loved into the grave, leaves, pinecones, trinkets and shiny stones. As the family stood silently with tears pouring down their faces, her oldest brother turned to the youngest brother and said “He loved you best. Get in there!”
A friend who is a funeral director was a pallbearer once at his uncle’s out of town funeral. The local director started to tell the men what their duties would be. At this point he said “Men, the casket will be EXCRUTIATINGLY heavy!” Never one to let things go, my buddy answered “How heavy?” to which the answer was “EXCRUTIATINGLY!” Considering the uncle was a normal sized guy, this admonition seemed a little over the top.
Of course, funeral directors need to prepare pallbearers, but some things can’t be foreseen. My friend Kim told me about seeing the minister slip and fall while she and her siblings were carrying their grandma’s casket. As each of them in turns succumbed to the irresistible urge to laugh, grandma almost got dropped right next to the pastor in the church’s parking lot.
Of course there are stories you remember for other reasons. My buddy Michelle is one of 11 children, five girls and six boys. When one of the brothers passed away suddenly, the big family gathered as it always did to honor him. They all realized when it came time for the pallbearers to lift the casket, that for the first time they were short a brother for the job. Michelle stood with her brothers for the first time, performing a task that will only be repeated with increasing regularity for the rest of their lives. “He ain’t heavy. He’s my brother.”
Another source of story material is the eulogy. One of the best eulogies that I ever heard was written by the deceased himself. His daughter first shared a few tearful words of her own about the man who had shaped her whole life. She then got out the piece of paper that had the eulogy that her father had written for himself; the one that spoke to all of his hopes and dreams and accomplishments. She unfolded the paper and read “Bob Smith died. Free drinks at the tavern of his children’s choosing.”
At the tavern, I’ll bet they told stories.
Patti Fitchett is an officiant for funerals, weddings and memorial services. She can be reached at pattipotterfitchett@gmail.com or read more of her columns on Facebook at Patti Fitchett Grief Blossoms.
