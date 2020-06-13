Fitchett: Laughter, despair together make a family

Have you ever been joyful and grateful, thrown to the depths of despair, in pain from laughing so hard and embarrassed beyond belief all in one weekend? If so, congratulations; you have a family.
In funeral service planning, we are witness to all sorts of behavior. For the most part, people are kind and friendly, and although they are sad, they are perfectly able to comport themselves with decency and respect. Occasionally though you get a family that seems perfectly typical at the outset, but at some point voices will be raised and tempers will flare and someone will run out of the room screaming “You all knew I hated that green dress with the bunny and mom knew it too. I can’t believe you made me wear that for family picture day in 1963. I will never be able to forgive any of you!”
You thought that was just what YOUR family sounded like? No. It’s everyone’s. A person who is usually calm and collected will go to pieces over what others consider to be a small insignificant detail (“Aunt Marian always HATED paper plates! I can’t believe you would disrespect her memory by suggesting we use Chinette!), and the high maintenance relative will….. well….. I wish I could say this person will act out of character and be easy and un-opinionated, but I have never found that to be the case. Your family’s drama king or queen will bring out the “Royal Rumble” inclinations in everyone.
Luckily I have a lot of experience in this regard. I have personally had a family since around the time I was born. Like you, I find my family to be full of ill-considered opinions (i.e. different than mine), lamebrained schemes (i.e. different than mine) and coping techniques that I find to be childish, annoying and ultimately unhealthy (“When do you think my delivery from the wine and pizza of the month club will be here? This chocolate is getting warm.”)
No one can make us feel more of a sense of belonging than our families. My mother was second oldest of 11 children, so I have more first cousins than you could shake a stick at. Some of them have been close to me my whole life, showing love and support in times of happiness and in times of great sorrow. These cousins are among my most cherished people. I also have a few cousins that I’ve never met and more than one at whom I might be tempted to actually shake a stick.
Family is hard. I think it is one of God’s more clever and ironic jokes is how different members of the same family can be. It is a phenomenon that transcends barriers of wealth, race and religion. I have friends with multiple sisters and they count planning a funeral for their parent without any blow-ups or fatalities as one of their proudest moments. With brothers, the disagreements are louder and more sudden and often times someone will leave the room for some “fresh air”. But we remain family.
Funerals in the time of COVID 19 present a special set of circumstances. Due to social distancing, memorial services may be postponed, or may be held with a limited number of attendees. A good friend who lost his wife during the time when the virus was newest and lockdowns were most widespread, laments that even several months after the death of his wife, there are close family members he has yet to see in person or to hug. He is grateful for their long-distance support, but longs for the physical presence of those who share his grief.
And so, laughing and despairing together are what make a family, even if you can’t be physically together. Even with all of their quirks, I know I am thankful for my family. Hope this time of quarantine has made you grateful for yours.
Patti Fitchett is an officiant for funerals, weddings and memorial services. She can be reached at pattipotterfitchett@gmail.com or read more of her columns on Facebook at Patti Fitchett Grief Blossoms.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!