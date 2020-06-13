Fitchett: Laughter, despair together make a family

Luckily I have a lot of experience in this regard. I have personally had a family since around the time I was born. Like you, I find my family to be full of ill-considered opinions (i.e. different than mine), lamebrained schemes (i.e. different than mine) and coping techniques that I find to be childish, annoying and ultimately unhealthy (“When do you think my delivery from the wine and pizza of the month club will be here? This chocolate is getting warm.”)

No one can make us feel more of a sense of belonging than our families. My mother was second oldest of 11 children, so I have more first cousins than you could shake a stick at. Some of them have been close to me my whole life, showing love and support in times of happiness and in times of great sorrow. These cousins are among my most cherished people. I also have a few cousins that I’ve never met and more than one at whom I might be tempted to actually shake a stick.