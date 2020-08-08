Fitchett on Faith: Horrible people die two

Sometimes a person dies who we loved, but circumstances made it difficult for us to mourn. A few years ago, a friend lost his father in a brutal robbery attempt that went violently wrong. During the course of the investigation and eventual trial, it was discovered that my friend’s sibling had a lifestyle that invited violence, drug abuse and mental illness into their lives. My friend’s father was targeted and killed because of his sibling. Recently when the sibling died, my friend mourned the child that he had grown up with, but not the person who had contributed to their father’s death.

In the “olden days” (defined as any time from 20 years before I was born and before), family secrets were never revealed, even after death. Many cases of abuse, assault, infidelity, alcoholism, drug addiction, mental illness and adoption were covered up to “protect the family name” and the “reputation” of the deceased.

In our high tech times though, with genealogy so popular and DNA testing kits so prevalent, we are often presented with facts which at one time would have remained hidden. You read stories all the time about people who just want to find out if they’re really Irish or Italian, and end up seeing that they have siblings that no one knew about?! And although open adoptions are common now, there was a time when a person could go to their grave never guessing that they were adopted.