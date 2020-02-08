Fitchett: Share the stories, mark the life that was led

“I never knew that!”
A huge part of officiating at funerals is getting together with the family to plan the service. Some people don’t offer a lot of details and their wants are very simple.
A few prayers, read the obituary, a short hymn and we are done.
Other folks have very definite ideas about what the funeral should contain.
I once met with a family who had hired me for a service and the daughter of the deceased grilled me about what I would say. When I would get a few words into a sentence, she would cut me off.
“Well first we might talk about the impact that your dad’s life had on the people who knew him….” “NO.” “And so maybe we could talk about the work that he did and his family…” “NO!” “Maybe we could say a few prayers and…” NO!”
When I asked if she had any suggestions for the service, I am sure that you are shocked to learn that her answer was “NO!”
The family ended up using the services of a local clergy person who did not know the family or the deceased. The service was the “Insert name here” type that is found in every prayer book and nothing personal about the person who died was added.
I guess the daughter was happy that she got to read it all beforehand.
Even though it is a sad time, I love to get together with families and listen to them reminisce. Most of the stories that are shared will not be a part of the funeral and some of them will never be spoken again — at least not by me!
In the case of many siblings, a story that is unknown to the others is especially poignant because it was not a shared experience, but a private memory.
The memory doesn’t have to be big, but it often defines the character of the one who has died in a very meaningful way. “I remember when I was 17 and dad stayed up all night before Christmas putting bikes together for the younger kids.” “I remember when I put that dent in the car and mom told dad that it happened while she was in the grocery store.” “I remember when Jimmy would send money to grandma when he was in the army so she could go to bingo with her friends.”
Sometimes there is a little competition among family members. “Mom’s favorite times were when she would visit us up north at the cabin.” “But what she REALLY loved was spending January with US in Florida!” “Mom told me that she hated to travel!” Often these disagreements go back to childhood and my job as a funeral officiant is to listen to the stories and see the love and connection that they represent, not to judge who the winner is in the “Mom like me best” contest.
Since both saints and sinner die, and there is usually a bit of both in all of us, the stories aren’t always heartwarming. Unfairness comes up often when someone who has long been a part of our lives dies. We wish the bad parts hadn’t happened, or we wish they hadn’t happened to us. We wish the lovely parts had continued and not been sullied by reality, age and illness. We wish we had the time to forgive or to make amends, or we wish that others could have had a change of heart.
When someone dies, their chapter in the book of life comes to an end, but the book itself keeps on being written. And so we share stories. “Remember how mom made the best gravy ever?” “Remember eating kohlrabi out of Aunt Lorraine’s garden?” “Remember the time I stole a ball at Woolworth’s when I was three and mom made us walk all the way back downtown to the store so I could return it?”
“What?! I never heard that story! Tell it again!”
And again and again.
Patti Fitchett is an officiant for funerals, weddings and memorial services. She can be reached at pattipotterfitchett@gmail.com or read more of her columns on Facebook at Patti Fitchett Grief Blossoms.