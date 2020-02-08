Fitchett: Share the stories, mark the life that was led

Even though it is a sad time, I love to get together with families and listen to them reminisce. Most of the stories that are shared will not be a part of the funeral and some of them will never be spoken again — at least not by me!

In the case of many siblings, a story that is unknown to the others is especially poignant because it was not a shared experience, but a private memory.

The memory doesn’t have to be big, but it often defines the character of the one who has died in a very meaningful way. “I remember when I was 17 and dad stayed up all night before Christmas putting bikes together for the younger kids.” “I remember when I put that dent in the car and mom told dad that it happened while she was in the grocery store.” “I remember when Jimmy would send money to grandma when he was in the army so she could go to bingo with her friends.”

Sometimes there is a little competition among family members. “Mom’s favorite times were when she would visit us up north at the cabin.” “But what she REALLY loved was spending January with US in Florida!” “Mom told me that she hated to travel!” Often these disagreements go back to childhood and my job as a funeral officiant is to listen to the stories and see the love and connection that they represent, not to judge who the winner is in the “Mom like me best” contest.