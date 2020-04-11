Fitchett: She was someone who will be a friend forever

When one of my children was hospitalized for a month, Lois was the first one to volunteer to make sure my other child was busy and cared for. She was the first one to visit me and take me to lunch. Hers was the first shoulder I cried on, first with sorrow and later with relief.

Hers was always the first Christmas card to arrive and the first birthday gift that you opened. She loved sentimental things. I have wooden signs and knick knacks all over my house that were gifts from her. All of them tout the special love and bond between friends, like “A friend is someone who knows who you are and loves you anyway”.

As the years went on, we became part of each others’ families. I officiated at more than half a dozen weddings and spoke or sang at nearly as many funerals for her large clan.