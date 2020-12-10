FITCHETT: What would you do if you have a year to live?

Would you share the news? Assuming that this fictitious death sentence would not involve illness and hospitalization, would you tell people? Would you make the rounds of your friends and family, making amends and saying a final heartfelt goodbye? Now, I hate goodbyes and have been known to slip out of parties without the litany of farewells that would delay my immediate exit. Would I feel the same way if I knew this were my ultimate exit?

It is common for people to say “Don’t have a funeral for me. Let me know how you feel while I am still alive!”, but could you bear a celebration of life party in your honor before your death? The thought of knowingly saying that final farewell to all I know and love would be excrutiatingly sad. And since I have an exaggerated sense of the absurd, what would I do if I saw those people again after the tearful goodbye? It would seem awkward. As a people-pleaser, I would feel guilty to have put them through such an emotional experience more than once.