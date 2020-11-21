Fitchett: Why do people always ask about those who died?

The celebrity death fascination can definitely go too far. One friend is fond of posting on social media “Sitcom star from the 70’s who was in that one show, dies at the age of 98, surrounded by his family”. He will punctuate it with a crying face emoji and the caption “So tragic!” He was 98, dude! It’s lovely that you are remembering him but get a grip! The only exception to this rule of course is Betty White, who is not allowed to die. You can’t make me think about why that’s crazy talk, so don’t even try.

Some deaths touch us because of the poignant and transparent way that the celebrity shared their struggle with us, like Carrie Fisher, Amy Winehouse or Philip Seymour Hoffman. Some touch us through the struggles that we knew nothing about, like Anthony Bourdain or Chadwick Boseman.

Or like Broadway legend and gifted character actor Jerry Orbach. He showed up for work as Sgt. Lennie Briscoe on “Law and Order” until he could barely speak, because he was so riddled with cancer. The director changed his final scene to take place outside the courtroom, so that all of the actors spoke in an urgent whisper, lovingly matching all that Orbach had left to give.