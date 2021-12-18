From High school sweethearts to assisted living: A story of love, commitment and dementia

After calling 911 for at least the 30th time, the sheriff told Jack they could not continue looking for his wife each time she got lost. He should think about putting her in an assisted living home.

“That was hard to hear,” said Jack, who has been married to Colleen for 54 years. “But after she slapped and kicked me, I called 911 for the last time. I had to file charges for domestic abuse. They took her to the emergency room at St. Catherine’s Hospital. It was hard to do, but that opened the door to get her into assisted living.”

It wasn’t always like this, and Jack frequently reflects on their early years together.

The couple’s romance began when they exchanged glances in high school study hall. They looked forward to the seventh period each day, sometimes passing notes to one another until Jack got the courage to ask Colleen for a date. They were inseparable after that.

Jack graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha first and went to Kenosha Technical Institute (now Gateway Technical College) for drafting. Two years later, Colleen attended and earned her associate’s degree in Secretarial Science. A quick study, Colleen, earned high marks in college and had a great memory.

The two were married at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kenosha in 1967.

“I worked at Snap-on and, after that, Hubble Special Products,” Jack said. “Colleen worked for a Kenosha law firm for 10 years and later worked downtown for a furniture company.”

Subtle changes

After retiring from Thermo Transfer Products in Racine several years ago, Jack noticed subtle changes in Colleen’s behavior. It was small at first.

“She would buy hair coloring products, and instead of purchasing one, she would buy five of them. When I would ask her why she was doing that, she would tell me she was afraid they wouldn’t be making it anymore,” he explained. “Then, two or three weeks later, she would buy another five of them.”

This compulsive buying behavior continued with other products she didn’t need, and to add to Jack’s frustration, she began hiding her purchases. Other signs that something was wrong began cropping up as well.

“We were good walkers in our area and went on walks every day,” he said. “A couple of times, she wanted to go by herself. Sometimes she wouldn’t come back for a long while, or one of the neighbors would call and tell me she was at their house, so I would go and get her. Sometimes I would get a call from the fire department that she ended up there.”

After Colleen began demonstrating significant uncharacteristic behavior, Jack sought help from Susan Johnson, a dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center.

“She and another woman came to our house to see what was going on and if she could do anything,” Jack explained. “Susan would speak with me and the other woman, Amber, spoke with my wife. Finally, the hitting and kicking got so bad that I had to put her in assisted living.”

Putting Colleen in Assisted Living was a good choice for Jack. He visits her every day, and the staff can control Colleen’s outbursts through medication and therapy.

“She was at the assisted living home a couple of months, and then COVID came around, so they closed up the home to visitors,” said Jack. “That was very difficult. We had window visits for a while, and then it finally opened up so I could take her out. I began taking her out for ice cream and other places we liked to go. However, five people got COVID, and they closed it up again. They are open now, but she is very confused. The separation took a toll on her. She gets mad at me a lot, but that is the disease.”

Knights of Columbus volunteers sign up

While Jack visits Colleen each day, he noticed that most residents have no visitors at all, or perhaps just once or twice a year. He was trying to think about how he might help as he saw how vital his daily visits are to his wife.

As a Knights of Columbus Council 973 member, Jack sought out Dr. David Kreutz, District Warden 67, Grand Knight for Council 973, and inquired on how the Knights of Columbus may be able to help.

“I thought if we could get our brother Knights to volunteer for an hour a month up to a couple of times per week, it would really help the residents and give them something to look forward to,” Jack explained. “We have recently offered applications, and I have eight volunteers so far. Once all of the forms are completed, assisted living facility will interview the volunteers, as they would in a job interview, and pair volunteers up with the residents.”

Jack hopes his brother Knights will pray with the residents, play games, read to them and visit.

“We will have a list of things that the volunteers can do,” he said. “I think it will help the residents as they will have some company and the volunteers who will share their time with them.”

According to Kreutz, the Knights of Columbus Council 973 approved a motion to support the senior living home with volunteers.

“It is the season of giving and for some individuals in our community the best thing you could give is your time. I believe this pilot program could grow into a wonderful community service program that will benefit volunteers, residence, and perhaps all assisted living facilities in the Kenosha area,” he said.

Others interested in partnering with the Knights of Columbus on this or other community, life, family or faith programs can contact Kreutz at 847-456-7330 or email him at bdkreutz@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0