God Squad: Another view of the right to die

We discuss in this column mysteries not problems. Mysteries cannot be solved the way problems can be solved. We lay siege to problems but mysteries envelope us and implicate us.

One of the mysteries we have confronted recently is the mystery of pain and death. Is there a point at which pain is so intractable that we ought to acknowledge the right of a patient to end his or her suffering by taking a fatal dose of some barbiturate and bringing to a self-inflicted end, the agony of dying?

I have taken the position that God owns our bodies and that such a decision is neither our right nor the right of a physician whose only mandate is to heal. I do agree that medical procedures at the end of life that have no therapeutic value can be ended so as to let death take its natural course.

However, a compassionate and wise reader who is a physician has a different approach to this enduring mystery,

Dear Rabbi Gellman,