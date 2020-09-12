God Squad: Are we are born again or go to God forever

This morning’s column prompts me to ask if you have read a book “Many Lives, Many Masters,” by Brian L Weiss, MD? I recently listened to it on Audible on recommendation of a friend, who thought it might provide me with a different life perspective. It has. Before listening to Weiss’ book, I frankly dismissed reincarnation as an interesting, but foreign belief system. I’m not so sure anymore.

My wife Betty dragged me to one of Dr. Weiss’ lectures and it reinforced my belief in reincarnation, but not for any of the reasons Dr. Weiss adduces. His three books, including the second two, “Through Time Into Healing” and “Only Love is Real,” have brought to millions not only the hope of reincarnation but also the hope that the people we love in our life journey keep appearing in every one of our lifetimes. The problem is that Dr. Weiss is a Yale-trained psychiatrist and people may be falsely led to believe his claims as if they were scientific truths. They are not! They are beliefs that the spiritually needy among us (including me) affirm because of our beliefs in the fairness and mercy of God. Weiss’ so-called proof comes from hypnosis of patients and that is not a scientific methodology for proving how God loves us over and over again.