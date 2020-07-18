God Squad: Be not afraid of pending new birth

Why does faith offer us such a healing promise? Faith offers us two beliefs about God that help to banish fear from our souls.

The first is that we are not alone in our life’s journey. We are accompanied every step of our way by a loving God who wants us to flourish. You wrote that your daughter and son-in-law are “walking this nine month journey with God” and that is true for every month of our lives here on planet earth. Loneliness is corrosive to our souls and faith is a cure for loneliness. So when a child is fearful, just sing a lullaby because the meaning of all lullabies is the same: God is with us and everything is going to be all right. In the large and secular world that is just a hope. In the world of faith that is a fact.

The second promise of faith that combats fear in our souls caused by the dangers of living in a broken world is the belief that death is not the end of us.

It is the end of our bodies, but death is not the end of our souls. If you can conquer the fear of death you can conquer the fear of anything.