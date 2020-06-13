God Squad: Caregivers will be rewarded in Heaven

For now, know that your presence near her and your touch (when that is medically safe) are important connections for her even if you cannot perceive that they are getting through. The last coherent thing my father said to me before he permanently entered the last fog of his life was this, “All I know is that I belong to you and you belong to me.” Some part of your wife still knows who you are.

When Moses came down Mt. Sinai with the tablets of the law and saw the people worshiping the golden calf he smashed the tablets in a fit of rage. Then God sent him back up the mountain to receive a second set of tablets and place them in the arc of the covenant so that Harrison Ford could eventually discover it.

According to legend, Moses was also commanded by God to pick up every single piece of the first broken commandments and put them into the arc with the whole second set. The point of the story is the point of your life and your marriage now. The broken and the whole are together in the same arc.

As hard as this caregiving surely must be for you, it is holy work and though your dear wife may have forgotten much, be assured that God almighty forgets nothing. Your care for her and your love for her will be rewarded in Heaven and before that, in the love and admiration of your family and friends who have seen you place her broken mind into the arc of God’s eternal love.

Send questions and comments to The God Squad via email at godsquadquestion@aol.com. Rabbi Gellman is the author of several books, including “Religion for Dummies,” co-written with Fr. Tom Hartman.

