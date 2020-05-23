God Squad: Comforting Psalms for troubling times

(MG: Faith can offer up some very complicated and obscure reasons to believe, but Psalm 121 distills the reason to believe into the most simple proposition, “Mountains are big, but God is bigger than the mountains.”)

P wrote to me about Psalm 131:During the pandemic, try Psalm 131 for a means of comfort and trust in God.

“Lord, my heart is not haughty, nor mine eyes lofty: neither do I exercise myself in great matters, or in things too high for me. Surely I have behaved and quieted myself, as a child that is weaned of his mother: my soul is even as a weaned child. Let Israel hope in the Lord from henceforth and for ever.”

I substitute my name instead of Israel to make the prayer meaningful to me.

(MG: This is my own favorite Psalm as well, dear P, and it all comes down to the phrase, “like a weaned child.”

This very short Psalm is, to my mind, very perfect. It begins with a plea for humility, which is a foundational virtue for the spiritual life. There is just so much that we cannot know and we must be fine in not knowing everything. The KJV phrase, “like a weaned child” is a metaphor for the single most important transition in all our lives. It is the move from utter dependence upon our parents to independence in a world informed by our own choices. To be a weaned child can be traumatizing or it can be comforting. This Psalm urges us to be comforted in the knowledge that God will suckle us and protect us in a manner that no human parent can provide. Go ahead and substitute your name for Israel. God won’t mind and neither will Israel.

Send questions and comments to The God Squad via email at godsquadquestion@aol.com. Rabbi Gellman is the author of several books, including “Religion for Dummies,” co-written with Fr. Tom Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0