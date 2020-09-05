God Squad: Do we get a second chance at life through reincarnation?

Q: I’m confused and need some help understanding reincarnation. I was raised in Episcopal Church and converted to Catholic two years after marriage when our first child was born. I’ve always understood that when you die one of three actions take place. 1. Your soul goes up 2. Your soul goes to purgatory, if appropriate, to pay penance for certain level of spiritual “cleansing” or 3. Your soul goes “south” forever. My question is serious and not meant to make light of the issue, but this is the easiest way for me to pose my question. I don’t understand the concept that when you die, you may (?) be reincarnated one or more times rather than just die or go through the one or two processes above. Is it another form of cleansing (separate from purgatory)? In what form does it manifest i.e., human with soul? I assume that to be the case since coming back as a snake, poison ivy, etc. does not have a soul. Is this the belief in most religions? Last, my apology for not having a better understanding of religion and highlighting my ignorance. Respectfully, (R)