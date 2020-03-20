God Squad: God never promised us a world without pain

Q: In a recent column, you responded to a question about why God would allow the corona virus. Your initial response was that you are a rabbi, not a prophet, and that you are in sales, not management. That was an excellent response, and you should have stuck with it. Instead, you went on to say that the coronavirus has spiritual implications, is not evil, and is part of God’s plan for the world. With all due respect, that is absurd, and does not comport with an all-loving, omnipotent God. You go on to say that viruses are “just part of the natural functioning of the earth.” That’s true, but according to your faith, God is responsible for the natural functioning, so why would he choose pain and suffering? Clearly, an all-loving God would not. Again, you cannot explain away pain and suffering as a good and necessary evil, because God, if he exists, would be able to create a world without pain and suffering. If you disagree with that, then you must admit that God is not all-loving and omnipotent. You can’t have it both ways. So please, when you receive questions like this, just say: I don’t know. — F from Guilford, Conn.