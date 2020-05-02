God Squad: Happy Israel Independence Day!

In addition to the ancient Zion, the contemporary State of Israel is also special for me.

Two stories:

There is a place near Jerusalem where new immigrants to Israel begin their process of learning Hebrew and adjusting to their new lives in the Jewish state. I visited that place some years ago and saw a kindergarten class filled with new Jewish immigrants from Ethiopia. They are called Beta Yisrael or Falasha Jews and they have followed their own interpretation of Judaism since the time of King Solomon 3,000 years ago. With great courage and effort, Israel had rescued the entire starving and beleaguered Beta Yisrael community from Ethiopia during the time of their civil war and given them a safe new home in the State of Israel. I must say that it is always amazing to me to see Africans speaking Hebrew and reciting Jewish prayers, but it is obviously not amazing to them. That day I met a little boy named Moshe (his new Israeli name). Moshe was drawing in crayon a picture of a dog. In Moshe’s picture, the dog was smiling a big smile, which was cute and quite funny. I asked Moshe why the dog was smiling. He looked up at me with big eyes and his own smile and said, “The dog is smiling because I don’t have to eat him.”