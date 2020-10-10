God Squad: Human beings, not animals, are created in the image and likeness of God

I do agree with your critique of those like Professor Peter Singer who make the case that ethically some animals (like chimpanzees) have the same level of personhood as persons. Their argument ignores the fundamental ethical superiority of people over animals. It is not arrogant or species-ist to say this. Ethics requires that we make distinctions that we can live with. Not everyone can live with a vegetarian diet, but it remains a spiritual aspiration for many pious carnivores, including me.

God bless you, my fellow human

Q: Top of the day to you, Sir. My name is O. It means (king), a true child of God. I love God so much I tattoo God on my skin. Please, I have just one question for you.

It is in the bible that God created heaven and earth, so who created other planets? — O

A: Top of the day to you, dear O. God made everything everywhere. There is a clue to this truth in the first verse of the Bible, which should be translated this way from the original Hebrew, “When God began to create this heaven and this earth...” This means that God may have created many heavens and many planets before creating ours. We have no idea if those other planets know of God or have conscious life, but we can know that if they do, they also have golf.

On another matter, I have always been in favor of tattooing God on our souls and letting our skin stay the way God made it, but either way I am happy that you are a God-intoxicated man. Bless you!

Send questions and comments to The God Squad via email at godsquadquestion@aol.com.

