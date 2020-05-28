God Squad: In troubling times, look to the Psalms

More on the Trail of Tears

LB from Holtsville, Long Island wrote,

Dear Rabbi Gellman,

I was blown away to read the touching gift the Choctaws managed to send the Irish citizens just a few years later as they suffered from the potato famine. Thanks so much for sharing this true story and including the heartfelt recent updates from the Irish people!!!

Thank you so much, LB, for your kind words. Many readers also appreciated this amazing story of compassion of the Choctaw Native American tribes and the reciprocal generosity of the Irish people in sending much needed support to the Choctaws and Hopi and Navajo peoples during this pandemic. The ancient rabbis taught that "a good deed produces a good deed" (in Hebrew: mitzvah goreret mitzvah) however I don't think they ever imagined that it would take almost 200 years for that spiritual calculus to be completed.