GOD SQUAD: Kids ask questions about God

Q: Does God like how he made the world?

A: Well, it says in the Bible that when God made the world and everything in it God looked at it and said that everything was “very good.” If God thought the world was good, so do I. In fact, the bad parts of the world all happen because of what people do, not what God did.

Q: Were you born a Jew? How old were you when you learned the Hebrew alphabet?

A: I was born as a little Jewish baby in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. I first learned Hebrew from Mr. Weinstein, who only had one leg so he walked with a crutch. Whenever I made a mistake, Mr. Weinstein would take his crutch and slam it down on his desk with a huge WAP! It scared me and everyone in the class. I learned not to make any mistakes in Hebrew because I did not want to hear Mr. Weinstein’s WAP! But don’t worry, dear. We don’t do any WAP-ing here at our synagogue.

Q: Can you get a puppy for me?