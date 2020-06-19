God Squad: Life does not give us a scorecard

Perhaps you might also pray your way into this question, “Why is your sense of God’s expectation for your life so high that it seems just a remote possibility for you?” Do you really think that God is so demanding and so imperious and so stern that you have no chance of passing God’s tests for you? What about the God who offered the prophet Micah these simple tasks, “Do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God.” God made you. What do you think are the odds that God would have made you to fail? I am impressed that you have taken so seriously God’s commands. Perhaps it is time for you to take equally seriously God’s love and God’s forgiveness for all your sins.

There is an old Yiddish story about a man named Bontche Schweig. He was a poor and humble merchant who lived a life of unceasing suffering but never ever complained. Bontche died alone and penniless. When Bontche came to the World To Come (the Jewish name for Heaven) all the angels were trumpeting their trumpets and singing praises to the Most High. Bontche was amazed and thought that some great person was surely coming to Heaven at the same time as he. He asked one of the angels what the celebration was about and the angel said, “We are all gathered to receive the most humble and the most righteous man God has ever made.” Bontche was curious and stood aside to wait and see this holy man come to Heaven. Then he realized that everyone was looking at him and the angel Michael said, “Bontche we are waiting for you. You have suffered so much and you have never complained. For your righteousness God has ordained that you be given whatever you ask for.” Bontche was stunned and then he said in his utter humility and simple gratitude, “In that case, if it’s true, could I have, please, every day, a hot roll with butter.’’ The angels cried in awe for they had never seen such a pure and humble man. God cried too.