God Squad: Lost and found

Q: Dear Rabbi Gellman, I want to start off by saying how much I love your column each week in Newsday. I always watched “God Squad” with you and Father Tom. I just lost my husband of 54 years. At the end of his life I was his caregiver for three years. One day he went to sleep and never woke up. It was heartbreaking, we had the best marriage ever. He was the best husband, father, and “Poppa,” and person. I was so blessed for having him. We have three amazing sons and five amazing grandsons, all grown men now. One of our sons was born with hydrocephaly. He lives with me. We take care of each other. I am not an old woman. I just turned 73 years old and tomorrow would have been our 55th anniversary. My husband was Catholic, and I am Jewish. My question is, when God calls me home, will I be reunited with my husband for all eternity? We were not religious. We did pray at home and we both believe in God. The only thing I want to know is if one day we will be together again? Will he know me? I am truly heartbroken. I am close to both the families, but I still want to know. My husband is buried at Calverton National Cemetery, the military cemetery on Long Island. He was a veteran, and I will be buried with him. Please answer my question!! God bless you. — A, Port Jefferson Station, NY