GOD SQUAD: More questions from kids about God

This week, we answer more kids’ questions about God...

Question: Do you ever get sick of reading prayers?

Answer: Nope. I never get sick of reading prayers because every kind of prayer teaches me something. I never get sick of learning. There are only four kinds of prayers: thanks, gimme, oops and wow!

Thanks prayers teach me to give thanks to God for all my blessings. A blessing is a gift you did not deserve. There are so many blessings that have come to me in my life that I never get sick of remembering them and thanking God for them. The days when I do selfish things are the days that I forgot to say a thanks prayer.

Gimme prayers ask God for something. The tricky part of saying a gimme prayer is to ask God for something you cannot get for yourself with hard work. Asking God to give you some new stuff is almost always a bad gimme prayer. Asking God to heal somebody you love who is sick is always a good gimme prayer.