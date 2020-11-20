GOD SQUAD: My annual 'little things to give thanks for' list

Animal rescue centers and animal rescue people.We share this world with animals who were also created and blessed by God. “Be fruitful and multiply” is not just a blessing in the first chapter of Genesis bestowed upon us. God also gives the identical blessing to the fish and fowl of the earth. Our streets and back alleys are filled with millions of stray dogs and cats and many of them will die miserable deaths if not for the heroic animal rescue workers who gather them up, wash them, feed them and prepare them for what may be their first real home and their first real experience of love and care. They are angels to me.

Many of you have rescue animals as pets curled up near your Thanksgiving tables, and we ought to take time before we eat to thank God for the chain of love and fate that brought them into your home, awaiting any scrapes that fall from your table.

Perhaps you might be inspired by these words to spend the day after Thanksgiving at an animal shelter seeking a new companion for these lonely times. Father Tom Hartman and I used to bless the work of the North Shore Animal League every year as they sent out buses across the country to pick up animals at shelters and bring them to malls and other convenient locations where people could come into the buses and adopt a pet.