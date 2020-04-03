God Squad: Nature wordlessly speaks of God's presence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I firmly believe that there is a spiritual vaccine against this pandemic that is available to us right now.

It has four components, each one rooted in the Bible.

The first is the belief, rooted in the first verse of Psalm 23 "The Lord is my shepherd I shall not lack anything" (my translation) that even now, because God is with us, we lack nothing we really need to survive and even thrive during these times of fear and isolation. The hope that a medical vaccine will be found ought not blind us to the fact that we have everything we need to survive right now.

The second is the belief, rooted in Isaiah 45:7 that the God we worship is not just the God of Christmas trees and holiday meals. God is the God who "makes light and creates darkness, who makes peace and creates evil." God is the sovereign of our entire life experience. God is the God who gives and the God who takes away, and our response is to say in humility and awe, "Blessed is the name of the Lord."