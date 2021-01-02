GOD SQUAD: New Year's resolutions

Give to beggars. I always try to do this even though I am well aware of the counter argument that many of the street beggars are hucksters. Even so, I know — we all know — that to humiliate oneself publicly is embarrassing and just standing out in the weather asking for help deserves some form of acknowledgment. I now have a pile of dollar bills in my car to guard against the occasions when I have had the desire to give but I had no cash on hand. If you are still worried that you are enabling a drug habit, buy some fast-food meal coupons and hand them out to the beggars you meet along your way. Giving to beggars keeps your heart soft. The rabbis who began rabbinic Judaism taught that when the Messiah comes (I guess Christian readers can substitute, “When the Messiah comes again.”) he will appear as a beggar at the gates of Rome, and when someone gives to him and bandages his wounds, he will announce himself. In case they got the city wrong and really meant to say Boca Raton, I want to be ready. I don’t want to be the one who keeps the Messiah away because I am not carrying cash.