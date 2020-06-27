God Squad: No one is beyond redemption

A: Dear troubled B,

You are never hidden from God’s grace. You have just temporarily hidden your own courage. That courage awaits your understanding of why you keep failing. Understanding this is the key to creating a new life where you will not fail again. Just as you need God’s help to achieve salvation from the effects of sin, you also will need other people’s help to help you distance yourself from the causes of sin.

I would suggest that you seek the help of a competent therapist and work with that person to gain insight into your life and your fears. I am also a big supporter of AA and other 12-step programs because they are all supportive of the role that faith plays in mental and physical health.

Find a good support group near you and get a sponsor who understands you and is strong enough to confront your excuses with the truth. The key to all this is realizing that you are not the only broken person in this world. The other broken ones who have gone before you will help, with prayer and repentance and God’s grace, to make you whole again.