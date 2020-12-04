GOD SQUAD: On avoiding betrayals, big and small

Sadly, many betrayals come from unworthy charities asking for your money. Phony charities proliferate particularly during this time of the year, when our hearts are softened. This breaks my heart because many worthy charities that are doing God’s good work in our broken time are in desperate need of help and, if you can help them, you should help them now.

One way to sift through the wheat and the chaff of charities is to find out how much of the money they raise goes to the good cause they supposedly represent and how much just goes into their own pockets.

Every real charity has legitimate overhead. A very few charities like the Lustgarten Foundation have mega donors, like my friend Chuck Dolan, who pay all the overhead themselves so that 100 percent of the money you donate goes to their charitable work. My rule of thumb is that any charity that gives less than 70 percent of their donations to the work they are promoting is suspect.

Outstanding charities like Catholic Charities and the United Jewish Appeal take far less than 20 percent for overhead. You can — and you should — check with sites like Charity Navigator, Guidestar.org and Give.org before you give to see how a charity ranks.