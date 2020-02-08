God Squad: Our love for each other is a reflection of God's love for us

The main teaching of the Bible is that our love for each other is a reflection of God’s love for each and every one of us. The Torah’s commandment to love God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your might (Deuteronomy 6:5) is the essence of Judaism’s understanding of our obligations to God. We are created and loved by God and so we love God in return. The Golden Rule of loving others as we would like to be loved (Leviticus 19:18) is the bond that unites all the faiths of the world east and west. The commandment to love God and love our neighbors is taught by Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount as the two most important teachings of the Bible (Mark 12:28-34).

If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give away all my possessions, and if I hand over my body so that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends. But as for prophecies, they will come to an end; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will come to an end. For we know only in part, and we prophesy only in part; but when the complete comes, the partial will come to an end. When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child; when I became an adult, I put an end to childish ways. For now, we see in a mirror, dimly, but then we will see face to face. Now I know only in part; then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known. And now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; and the greatest of these is love. (I Corinthians 13:1-13)