GOD SQUAD: Ramadan begins on Monday evening

Such times remind us that all we own is just a gift from God and that the primary religious posture after fully comprehending God’s immense blessings to us is that of grateful and humble thankfulness. Everything is a gift from God, including our burdens, and understanding this is the essential difference between people of true piety and people who believe that we are out here all alone.

Ramadan, Passover and Easter all give us different but similar understandings of the nature of sacred time. In ordinary time every second and minute and day and month and year are identical.

Sacred times are different. They are times set apart from profane time. They are special times that are intense and engaging and, hopefully, transformative. We cannot live our lives solely in sacred time because that would distract us from the tasks and obligations of daily life. However, we cannot live all our days in secular time because such a life deprives us of humility and hope. The solution to this problem that we need sacred time, but we cannot live in sacred time continually is the Sabbath.

The Sabbath gives us a dose of sacred time every week. It is enough to spiritually sustain us until we come to the great holiday feasts and prayers, but it does not excessively consume us and distract us from our daily lives.