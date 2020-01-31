God Squad: Reader resolutions for the new year

My request for readers to send their spiritually worthy New Year’s resolutions to me brought in some lovely thoughts.

Here was my favorite:

Q: My New Year’s resolution is to try to remember to take my cloth reusable bags into Walmart and to take my own reusable container when I go out to eat. This takes some remembering. I remember my bags when going to the grocery store, but it took some time to really make it a habit. Now I rarely forget, but so far, I am not doing so well for Walmart and restaurants. I am going to keep them in the front seat of my car (since I forgot them today) and see if that keeps me more on track.

When my husband and I were in the Peace Corps many, many years ago, NO stores had bags in Belize (then British Honduras), and we managed just fine. Wouldn’t it be fine if we could do that in this country now? — S from my home state of Wisconsin

A: I love your New Year’s resolution, dear S, because it is so small. Let us leave the bringing of world peace to others who feel they have some impact in that realm. As for me, I see in your resolution the wisdom of Mother Teresa, who taught, “God has not called us to do great things. God has called us to do small things with great love.”