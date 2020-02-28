God Squad: Remember to always look up

The ancient rabbis who came before me (well, I am in the ancient column in some lists of rabbis made by my students) taught, “Who is wise? One who learns from every person.” Consider your Republican family members not just misguided bigots (as Republican family members on the other side may consider you), but rather try to see them as your teachers of some truth that you have missed along the way. I would advise them the same thing, if they wrote to me complaining about you.

Finally, my advice to America in this upcoming mudslinging political season that is now beginning in earnest is to look up. This is the story that explains what I mean:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The Israelites who walked through the Red Sea in the Exodus from Egypt almost immediately began complaining to Moses on the other side about not having enough water and meat. The rabbis asked how it was possible for those who had seen the greatest miracles to so quickly lose faith? Their answer was that many of them did not see the miracle of the splitting of the Red Sea at all. How was this possible? They answered that the reason many missed the miracle was that they never looked up, and so all they saw was mud.