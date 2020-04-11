God Squad: Stories to quell pandemic fears

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have sent to you, my dear readers, along with my prayers for your safety and for the safety of those you love a four-part spiritual vaccine against the most corrosive symptom of the plague and that is despair.

The vaccine introduces hope into our spiritual systems. Thank you so much for those of you who wrote to me to tell me that it was of help to you.

Now it is time to tell some stories.

Passover for Judaism is a story built on the truth of freedom. Easter for Christianity is a story built on the truth of salvation from sin. Please, send me your stories about people who have done hopeful and loving things during this time of fear and isolation.

Here is my story: Rabbi Ed Feinstein of Valley Beth Shalom Synagogue in Encino, Calif., is my friend. I have been teaching Torah online with Ed on his synagogue website (vbs.org). You can access it. We have done three sessions together. Ed told a story in his interview with Rabbi David Wolpe that I am pleased to tell here.